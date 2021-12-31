Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man killed in Thursday night crash in Independence

items.[0].image.alt
KSHB
Independence police investigate deadly crash
Posted at 3:20 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 16:25:27-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died following a vehicle crash Thursday night in Independence.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. at East 32nd Street and Sterling Avenue, according to an Independence Police Department news release.

The driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south on Sterling when his truck hit the rear of a trailer being pulled by another truck, the news release states.

The truck with the trailer had slowed to make a turn from Sterling Avenue onto East 32nd Street when the accident occurred.

Police said the driver of the Chevrolet pickup died after being transported to a nearby hospital.

IPD is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7