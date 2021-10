KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died in a wrong-way traffic crash Monday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

The man was driving east on Kaw Drive about 6:30 p.m. when the crash occurred.

KCK police said the man crossed over into the westbound lane and struck a westbound vehicle head-on.

The driver of the westbound vehicle suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The name of the driver who died has not been released.