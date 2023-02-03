Man killed late Thursday at Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a man was killed just after 11:30 at Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive.

Emergency crews were initially called to the area on a medical nature unknown.

Upon arrival, an adult male was located suffering apparent trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Personnel are processing the scene and working to recover evidence and talk to any potential witnesses.

The police department is also working with Partners for Peace in all homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.