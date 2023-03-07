Watch Now
Man killed Sunday morning after losing control of motorcycle on Interstate 70 in KCK

Posted at 6:51 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 19:51:26-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man riding his motorcycle died early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Kansas, when he lost control of the motorcycle on Interstate 70 and it fell off an overpass.

The wreck occurred about 3:10 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 less than a mile west of the Missouri line, according to a crash log report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Jacob Lewis, 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, was driving the 2013 Ducati motorcycle when the fatal crash happened, according to the patrol's crash log.

No other vehicles were involved.

Lewis was wearing a helmet the the crash occurred.

