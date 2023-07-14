Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man killed, woman critically injured in crash

34th and campbell.jpeg
Steve Silvestri
34th and campbell.jpeg
Posted at 3:27 AM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 04:27:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say a driver was killed in an overnight crash near 34th and Campbell.

Police were called to the scene about 1 a.m.

Police say a red Ford Mustang was headed north on Campbell at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate the turn, hitting a retaining wall and then a tree.

The driver of the car was an adult male. He died in the crash.

Police say the female passenger was ejected and taken to the hospital.

She is in critical condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app