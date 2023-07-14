Man killed, woman critically injured in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say a driver was killed in an overnight crash near 34th and Campbell.

Police were called to the scene about 1 a.m.

Police say a red Ford Mustang was headed north on Campbell at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate the turn, hitting a retaining wall and then a tree.

The driver of the car was an adult male. He died in the crash.

Police say the female passenger was ejected and taken to the hospital.

She is in critical condition.

The accident remains under investigation.