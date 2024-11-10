Watch Now
Man killed, woman critically injured in shooting near Truman Road, Ewing Avenue in Kansas City, police say

KSHB 41 News staff
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died and a woman was critically injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Just after 1 p.m., officers responded to east Truman Road and Ewing Avenue on reports of a shooting.

On arrival, police located a vehicle with the man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the man died on the scene. The woman was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


