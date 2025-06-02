Man reported in stable condition after KCK police officer involved shooting overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is reported in stable condition after a KCK police officer involved shooting overnight.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department reported that approximately 3:30 a.m., while responding to a domestic disturbance outside a business in the 200 block of N. 78th Street, officers were involved in a shooting with an adult male suspect.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the shooting.

