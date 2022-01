KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was pulled from a burning home by a Kansas City, Missouri, fire captain Thursday morning.

The fire was reported a little after 8 a.m. near East 25th Street and Prospect Avenue.

When a captain arrived, she saw a man trying to evacuate the home and helped him to safety.

The man suffered minor burns.

Crews were able to put out the fire, but the house is a total loss, according to KCFD.

Officials believe the fire was started by a fueled heater.