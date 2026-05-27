Man sentenced for 2023 deadly shooting of girlfriend in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was sentenced in Jackson County Circuit Court for his girlfriend’s death in a 2023 shooting in south Kansas City, Missouri.

On March 13, 2023, Jaylen McDaniel and his girlfriend, Trianna Tisdale, were arguing inside an apartment in the 11500 block of Food Lane before he hit her and then shot her.

A child, who witnessed the incident, told Kansas City, Missouri, police they saw McDaniel fire toward Tisdale after she said she was going to call law enforcement, per court documents.

READ MORE | Man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend in front of child in south Kansas City

Tisdale suffered traumatic injuries and later died.

McDaniel was originally charged in March 2023 with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm. In April, he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He received a 24-year prison sentence Wednesday, according to an update from Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson.

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