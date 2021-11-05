Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting ex-girlfriend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge sentenced a man to 30 years in prison after he was convicted for the 2019 shooting of his ex-girlfriend.

Louis J. Watts, 53, was found guilty in September of first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree burglary, stealing and two counts of armed criminal action, according to a Jackson County Prosecutor's Office news release.

In October 2019, Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Roanoke Parkway and found the victim bleeding from her face.

The victim told officers that Watts had shot her. She was shot twice in her head, and she had a bullet lodged behind her eye, according to the release.

Watts was sentenced to 30 years for the assault charge and 30 years for the unlawful use of a weapon charge and the other lesser convictions. The judge set the sentences to run concurrently.