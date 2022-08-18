Man seriously injured after being ejected from vehicle on Missouri 350

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man sustained serious injuries after being ejected from his blue Ford Mustang shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, traveling northwest on Missouri 350.

According to Kansas City, Missouri, police, the man was driving at a “high rate of speed” when he lost control on a curve and slid across three lanes of traffic into a rock wall.

The impact caused the man, who was the lone occupant of the Mustang, to be ejected. He was not wearing a seat belt and the vehicle's convertible top was down.

The man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

KCPD closed Missouri 350 for nearly two hours to investigate the incident, but it has since reopened.

