KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Savannah, Missouri, man is in custody after allegedly shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 29 in St. Joseph.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday on northbound I-29 near the 49-mile marker, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The St. Joseph Police Department responded and learned the suspect allegedly fired a gun, hitting another man's vehicle.

Police later took the man into custody.

No injuries were reported.

