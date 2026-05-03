Man shot, found in car in Kansas City, MO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police are investigating a homicide. A man was shot and killed in his car.

Police say they were called to the area of 63rd and Manchester on a reported sound of gunshots just before 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

While on the way, police say, they received updated information about a vehicle accident at 63rd and Beacon.

When officers arrived, they say, they found a vehicle off the roadway and a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Kansas City Missouri Emergency Medical Services arrived at the same time and began performing life-saving measures, KCPD Sergeant Phil DiMartino wrote in a press release. However, that victim died at the scene.

This is being investigated as a homicide. There is no one in custody at this time.

Detectives say they are working to learn what led up to this shooting.

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