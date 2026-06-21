Man shot, killed in car; suspect detained for investigation

KANSAS CITY, MO — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 11500 block of Belmont Ave. this morning.

Police say they were dispatched to the area just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday, June 21 on a shooting call.

When they arrived, police say they found a man with gunshot wounds, unresponsive in a car in front of a residence.

Officers and Emergency Medical Services attempted lifesaving measures, and the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died shortly later, according to Kansas City Police Captain Jacob Becchina.

Becchina says officers detained one person at the scene for further investigation, and detectives are not searching for any additional subjects of interest at this time.

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