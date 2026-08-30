Man shot, killed outside gas station in suspected road rage incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead after he was shot in a suspected road rage incident.

Police say they have taken a person of interest into custody.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police say they were called to the 10200 block of Wornall Road on a reported shooting around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, police say they found a man in the parking lot of a gas station with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police.

Based on their initial investigation, police believe this man's death was the result of a road rage incident.

Police say a subject of interest remained on scene and was taken into custody by responding officers. Detectives say they are not searching for any other persons of interest.

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