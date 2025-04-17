Man speaks out against Metro Tow's 'terrible experiences' and fees

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan.

—

This week, prosecutors in Jackson County and Platte County have charged a mother-son duo, owners of Metro Tow, with illegally towing and stealing cars, falsifying documents and forgery.

Brett Young says he has two experiences with Metro Tow, spending hours on the phone and hundreds of dollars dealing with the company.

KSHB 41

"I have personally dealt with them twice and within my family another time, and they've all been terrible experiences," Young said. "$200 something and the second time it was over $300."

An investigation shows that community members have reportedly lost their cars or paid excessive fees due to Metro Tow's illegal practices.

KSHB 41

Young says it was hard getting his car back.

"’We can't help you, it's a Sunday’, not only because it's a Sunday, ‘We are going to keep your car here and we are going to charge you an overnight fee for keeping it here because we don't like the tone you have when we are trying to get with you so we're choosing not to business with you,’” Young said. “And it's like we're just frustrated because we are just trying to get our car back, we aren't mad at you, we're mad at the situation, and we're just trying to pay you and go home."

KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis met with a local attorney, Greg Watt of The Watt Law Firm.

KSHB 41

Watt, who isn’t necessarily representing clients with tow issues, says he does know the tow laws and says people should know about predatory towing.

“It’s sometimes the wild west out there, unfortunately,” Watt said.

Watt said that Kansas City's municipal code contains detailed requirements for tow companies, particularly regarding non-consensual towing.

"The owner of the vehicle may not know the vehicle is being towed. There are certain provisions that the tow truck driver has to follow to the letter to make sure they are in good standing with the city," Watt said.

Watt says paying and leaving could lead to predatory towing, with companies counting on people not asking questions and doing their due diligence.

“Here's the problem with this: There’s not a lot someone can do to protect themselves.”

Watt suggests being vigilant about where you park and knowing your rights, including that it's okay to ask tow companies for their licenses.

“At the end of the day, knowing your rights is the most important thing in any conversation. You can behave, but tow rights is completely unthought of and completely unheard of,” Young said. “Now more than ever, we are being cognizant of where your dollars are going, and spending them on a tow fee is the last thing we want to do.”

—