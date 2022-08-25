Man sues Kansas Secretary of State seeking total recount for primary election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wichita, Kansas, man is claiming a "malicious virus" compromised voting equipment in Kansas and is seeking a total recount for the Aug. 2 primary election.

It's a claim state officials say is "false."

In a lawsuit filed by Mark S. Gietzen against Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, he alleges the issue was first discovered in Cherokee County, Kansas.

Gietzen said that a hand-recount for two candidates in Cherokee County attributed votes to the wrong candidate.

He also claims that Rebecca Bassart, the Cherokee County clerk, confirmed the issue.

Specifically the lawsuit says it was "firsthand information" from Bassart.

The virus was traced back to "state-approved" and "state thumb drive," according to the lawsuit.

Gietzen, who is representing himself in the lawsuit, also said that the issue once again arose in Sedgwick County, during a recount for the Value Them Both Amendment on Aug. 19.

In that case, Gietzen alleges vote totals weren't matching up and the issues were so bad that the recount had to be stopped.

The lawsuit says that every electric machine and thumb drive in the Kansas Election system is suspect until proven otherwise.

Gietzen is seeking that Schwab orders a complete hand recount with no electronic machines.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the Kansas Secretary of State's office for comment and received this statement:

Mr. Gietzen’s claims of a virus in Cherokee County are false, as is his claim that votes were flipped statewide. The post-election audits conducted in every county and recounts conducted in 23 counties put to rest the unfounded claims of election fraud in our state. Voters should be confident in these results and know that our elections in Kansas are secure--the winners and losers of the elections and constitutional amendment is indisputable. Spokesperson for Kansas Secretary of State Office

KSHB 41 also reached out to officials at Cherokee and Sedgwick Counties for comment on the lawsuits allegations.

This story will be updated if responses are received.

