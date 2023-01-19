Man suffers serious injuries in Tuesday afternoon crash that shutdown Interstate 635

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit man suffered serious injuries Wednesday when his car slammed into the rear of tractor trailer on the shoulder of Interstate 635 in Platte County, Missouri.

The crash shut down the Interstate 635 while Missouri Highway Patrol troopers investigated the accident.

A Missouri Highway Patrol crash report states 55-year-old David Williams crashed into a 2016 Freightliner parked on the left shoulder of the highway.

The tractor trailer had its emergency lights on according to the report.

Williams failed to yield and his 2016 Kia Sorrento hit the rear bumper of the truck.

No driver was in the tractor trailer.

Williams suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

