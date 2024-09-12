Man who had outstanding warrants arrested after pulling into Dogwood Elementary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who had outstanding misdemeanor warrants was arrested by Clay County Sheriff's Office deputies after pulling into a Kearney School District elementary school parking lot Thursday morning.

In a message to families, the school district emphasized the man had no relation to the school and there was no danger to staff or students.

A deputy ran the man's plates and was alerted he had outstanding warrants.

The deputy began to follow the man, who later pulled into the parking lot of Dogwood Elementary.

The man initially said he had a student in the school but quickly admitted he lied, the district said.

"Our campus was simply a convenient location for this individual," the district said in the email. "During his initial conversation with the deputy, the individual claimed to have a student at the school, which he quickly admitted was a lie."

The warrants were related to non-violent offenses.

