Man who maintained innocence in murder case released on parole

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man, who served 23 years in prison for a murder he claims he didn’t commit, was released from prison Friday on parole.

Michael Politte was convicted in the 1998 murder of his mother, Rita Politte. Politte, who was 14 years-old at the time of his mother’s death, has worked with the Midwest Innocence Project and the MacArthur Justice Center, alleging evidence used by prosecutors that led to his conviction was faulty.

Maintaining his innocence, last August, Politte filed a writ of habeas corpus with the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. The appeals court denied the petition the very next month.

Then in October 2021, Politte filed another writ of habeas corpus, this time with the Missouri Supreme Court.

While the proceedings in that petition are ongoing, Politte was released from the Jefferson City Correctional Center on Friday after becoming eligible for parole.

Mike Politte is a free man! Mike has been fighting his #wrongfulconviction since he was 14—when he lost his mother and his freedom. 23 years later, Mike was finally released on parole today but the fight for exoneration continues. pic.twitter.com/zgEr97saNQ — Midwest Innocence Project (@The_MIP) April 22, 2022

The Midwest Innocence Project tweeted Friday morning pictures of Politte’s release, adding the fight for his complete exoneration continues.

