Man who photographed good, bad moments from Super Bowl parade recounts what he saw

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clicking through his camera roll, Tony Monson relives the moments from the Chiefs Super Bowl Parade on Wednesday.

There's the good, and the bad.

"From people standing on light poles and smiling and taking selfies," Monson said. "It’s very tough to look at."

Monson was sitting at the corner of Kessler and Pershing when he heard what he said sounded like fireworks.

When his brother told him differently, he ran toward the action, camera at the ready.

"People will twist what’s actually happening, and I wanted to get what’s actually going on," Monson said.

He was able to document the moment with pictures and videos.

There's a photo of a child running, and then a man sprawled on the ground with police around him.

Monson may be able to delete the images from his camera, but not from memory.

"Being in that situation — it’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life," he said.

While it's important to remember what happened, Monson doesn't want the shooting to define the day. Even in the bad, he can still see the good.

"I want to remember that everybody was having a good time, and I remember people smiling in those trees," Monson said.

