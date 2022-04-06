Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man reunited with family after wrongful arrest in Wyandotte County

Earvin Lee Nunnally wrongful arrest
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Megan Abundis/KSHB 41 News
Earvin Lee Nunnally wrongful arrest
Posted at 6:09 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 19:35:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is back in the arms of his family after three days following his wrongful arrest by the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

Earvin Lee Nunnally was booked into the Wyandotte County Jail Monday afternoon, charges have been dropped against him.

According to the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office, Nunnally's bond was set for $20,000 with felony charges for distributing a depressant.

“During a drug trafficking investigation of Irvan Lee Nunnally, he was falsely identified to investigators as his cousin, Earvin Lee Nunnally," a Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department spokesperson told KSHB 41 News Wednesday. "A warrant was issued on Dec. 9. 2021, in that name, and on Monday, April 4, the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested his cousin."

"Earlier today, when we were alerted to the situation, we immediately worked in earnest with the Wyandotte County District Attorney to have charges dropped and facilitate his swift release. In addition, we will work to ensure that this arrest is removed from his record," the spokesperson said.

Nunnally's attorney, Matthew Terry, says the wrongful charge was for fentanyl distribution.

“I talked to the prosecutor’s office and explained to them that this was obviously a case of mistaken identity, and I’m very appreciative that they took that information into account, looked into it and dismissed this matter," Terry said.

Terry also said he is "glad we got to the right result in this matter,” and knows the Wyandotte County district attorney is prioritizing the "interests of justice."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!