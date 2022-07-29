Mannheim Steamroller returns to Kansas City for Christmas show

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Mannheim Steamroller will return to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in November as part of the longest-running concert tour in the U.S.

Tickets for “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas,” which will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20, went on sale Friday via the Kauffman Center website or by calling 816-994-7222.

Mannheim Steamroller founder and creator Chip Davis has presented the annual Christmas concert for 35 years.

“We are still going strong,” Davis said in a statement. “I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums worldwide, including more than 31.5 million Christmas albums.