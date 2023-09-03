Marathon charity baseball game in North Kansas City slides towards world record at 72-hour mark

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Players took the field at 8 a.m. Thursday morning in North Kansas City in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon baseball game.

Canada currently holds the record at 83 hours and 13 minutes, but the 100-hour-long marathon baseball game in North Kansas City, Missouri, is another inning closer to taking the lead, reaching the 72-hour mark Sunday morning.

Andrae Hannon, Jack Anstine/KSHB The 100-hour baseball game in North Kansas City is sliding towards a new world record!

Outside of the record, The Endless Game Foundation wants to raise $300,000 for charity organizations this weekend.

Organizers say the game has raised $48,000 in online donations, but that doesn't include money raised from cash donations, raffles and vendor donations.

When KSHB 41 News checked in on how the game was going, spectators were amazed by the determination of the players.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Deb Cushman

“Their energy — I couldn't believe it yesterday. They still had 75 hours to go in there. We're still just running around playing baseball,” Deb Cushman said.

The game ends Monday at noon, but they’re on track to break the record Sunday night. There are various rules from Guinness World Records, like how players cannot leave the field to go home and sleep. They are sleeping in tents along the fence and in campers in the parking lot.

“You can see if you watch these guys, it's like they just got here. That and then they've been here since Thursday,” said Dianne Harmon, who was taking score.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Dianne Harmon

Those involved want baseball lovers to come out and watch part of the game. There are kids' activities, food trucks, live bands and a wine and beer garden in the evenings. Admission is free, they just ask you to donate to the cause.

It is a game that will go down in books for more than just the record-breaking length.

“Oh, I hope they get to do this again. I can't imagine — the commitment that these guys have pledged for this weekend is unheard of, just unheard of," Harmon said. "I'm just so proud of ‘em.”

