Marching Mizzou selected to participate in 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri marching band has been invited to participate in a future Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Officials announced Saturday night that the Mizzou students are among nine marching bands chosen to participate in the 96th edition of the holiday tradition, according to a news release.

Pat Okker, dean of the MU College of Arts and Science, said in the release the opportunity is “remarkable.”

“We get the privilege of regularly seeing Marching Mizzou’s performances. Now the rest of the country will get to see first-hand what makes Marching Mizzou spectacular,” Okker said.

Marching Mizzou consists of more than 300 members, including band, drumline, twirlers, color guard and Golden Girls.

Macy’s already has donated $10,000 toward the band’s venture to New York City.