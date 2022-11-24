Marching Mizzou to represent Missouri in New York, lead Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Marching Mizzou, the marching band at the University of Missouri, is representing the university in the Big Apple.

The band is participating in the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

Marching Mizzou, which is made up of 350 members, is one of 12 bands participating in this year's parade, a release from MU said.

Millions of eyes will be on Marching Mizzou, who will lead the parade from the traditional starting point at West 77th Street and Central Park West.

The band will perform Sheryl Crow's no. 1 hit "All I Wanna Do."

Festivities begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday. People can tune in on NBC or through Peacock.

—