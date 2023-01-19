Cass County man becomes 1st person jailed in Missouri to have marijuana-related conviction expunged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Adam Mace became the first person imprisoned in Missouri to have a marijuana-related conviction expunged under Amendment 3, a constitutional amendment voters passed in November.

A Cass County judge ruled in Mace's favor Thursday, which means he will be a free man in a matter of days.

Mace was serving the third year of a five-year sentence for possessing more than 35 grams of cannabis. He was arrested for possession when he was 18 years old.

However, Mace's case was complicated by time he was serving for another charge. In 2010, he was convicted of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Mace was 19 when he crashed into another car on Missouri 291 near Harrisonville and killed 44-year-old Denise Lero Greene. He was allegedly driving while intoxicated.

The manslaughter conviction meant he violated his probation in the marijuana-possession case and would have to serve five years in jail.

After finishing 85% of the manslaughter sentence, Mace started serving his drug-conviction sentence, even though the cannabis case occurred first.

Justice Ortiz, Mace's public defender, previously said he believed the manslaughter charge would not impact the judge's decision.

"It shouldn't, because these are two separate cases," Ortiz said in a Jan. 10 interview with KSHB 41 News. "The marijuana amendment is pretty clear on what needs to happen and it doesn't leave a lot of wiggle room, so he should be released as well as have his (marijuana-related) case expunged."

When the KSHB 41 I-Team spoke to Mace last week, he said he was ready to move forward positively outside of prison, hopeful to catch up on all that he's missed.

"Oh man, it's astronomical," Mace said. "I could start crying right now thinking about it, to be honest. I think I'm ready — I can tell you that."

Mace's ruling will set the path for expungements throughout the state.

Possession of a limited amount of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri, though its retail sale isn’t allowed quite yet, after voters passed a constitutional amendment to legalize weed.

Under the new law, many people with a marijuana-possession conviction can petition to have a judge expunge their conviction, which could trigger an early release from a jail sentence or termination of probation and other court-ordered services.

Several cities — including Kansas City, Missouri — are putting sales-tax issues on the April ballot, asking voters to approve new taxes on marijuana purchases.

Missouri voters passed medical marijuana in 2018 though a similar constitutional-amendment process.

KSHB 41 News Digital In-Depth Reporter Tod Palmer contributed to this report.