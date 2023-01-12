Watch Now
KCMO City Council votes to put marijuana sales tax on April ballot

Posted at 5:12 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 18:12:56-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted 9-2 Thursday to approve adding a marijuana sales tax to the April 4 ballot.

Only council members Heather Hall and Brandon Ellington voted against the addition.

The proposed sales tax would add 3% to retail sales of recreational marijuana on top of the mandated 6% noted in Amendment 3 when the initiative passed during the November midterms.

Within Amendment 3, local municipalities are allowed the ability to tax marijuana sales an additional 3%.

The proposed tax for KCMO was sponsored by Mayor Quinton Lucas, who previously said the money that would come from the additional tax would be used to help fix three major problems: the homeless population, illegal dumping and funding violence prevention programs.

Kansas City joins Liberty and Raytown in cities that have voted to put the 3% tax on the ballot.

