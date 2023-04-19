Kansas City-area law enforcement patrols will target impaired driving on 420

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple law enforcement agencies in the Kansas City area will target impaired driving on Thursday, April 20 — also known as 420 — a day where cannabis-related celebrations take place.

April 20 is the first 420 "holiday" since recreational marijuana was legalized in Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says it, and other agencies in the area, will have targeted patrols looking for impaired drivers as part of the national "Drive High - Get a DUI" campaign, which warns "If you feel different, you drive different."

In addition to KCPD, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Platte County Sheriff's Office, the Missouri Highway Patrol and other Kansas City-area agencies will be on the lookout for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“If you drive under the influence of marijuana and your ability to operate a motor vehicle safely is impaired, you will go to jail!” Cpt. Corey Carlisle with KCPD said in a statement. A number of 420 events will take place across the Kansas City area, including:

420 Cannafest - Featuring vendors and cannabis products at 1739 Art Gallery in the Crossroads Art District

Smokey River 420 Fest - A music festival headlined by Wiz Kahlifa in the Smokey River Entertainment District

420 Fest - Highlighting local makers, with live music and food trucks at The Truman in Kansas City, Missouri

Up in Smoke 420 - Includes a "munchie buffet" and paint canvases at the Funky Skunk in Raytown

TBP 4/20 Showcase- An event with vendors, food trucks and DJs at Brat's Sports Bar in Raytown

The Kansas Department of Transportation warns that if you are participating in any 420-related events to only enter a vehicle with a sober driver.