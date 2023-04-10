KDOT warns against impaired driving ahead of 1st '420' since recreational marijuana legalized in MO

The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers not to drive impaired ahead of the first 420 "holiday" since recreational marijuana was legalized across the state line.

KDOT says that 420, an unofficial holiday on April 20 where many people participate in cannabis-related celebrations, marks an uptick in marijuana use each year.

The department, along with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is reminding drivers not to drive impaired, whether using marijuana or another substance, and that "if you feel different, you drive different."

“Many people don’t realize it can be just as dangerous to drive while using certain drugs or substances as it is alcohol,” KDOT Behavioral Safety Manager Gary Herman said in a statement. “Marijuana, antianxiety medications, painkillers and muscle relaxants are just a few of many substances that can seriously impact one’s reaction times and ability to drive safely.”

April 20, 2023, is the first time cannabis-users in Kansas City will be celebrating the unofficial holiday recreational marijuana became legal in Missouri.

A number of 420 events will be held around the metro, including:



Smokey River 420 Fest - A music festival headlined by Wiz Kahlifa in the Smokey River Entertainment District

420 Cannafest - Featuring vendors and cannabis products at 1739 Art Gallery in the Crossroads Art District

420 Fest - Highlighting local makers, with live music and food trucks at The Truman in Kansas City, Missouri

Up in Smoke 420 - Includes a "munchie buffet" and paint canvases at the Funky Skunk in Raytown

TBP 4/20 Showcase- An event with vendors, food trucks and DJs at Brat's Sports Bar in Raytown

With 420 participants traveling to and from these events and others on April 20, Herman advises those under the influence to give their keys to a sober driver, and not to get into a vehicle with an impaired driver. He also suggests stepping in and helping get your impaired friends and loved ones home safely.

—