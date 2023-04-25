Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMarijuana in Missouri

Actions

Missouri DHSS to open ‘microbusiness’ marijuana license applications in July

Marijuana in cultivation room
Bryant Maddrick
Marijuana plants being cultivated inside facility operated by Illicit Gardens.
Marijuana in cultivation room
Posted at 10:37 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 11:37:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Tuesday will begin taking applications for “microbusiness” licenses July 27.

Amendment 3 — which voters passed in November 2022, legalizing recreational marijuana in the state — requires Missouri to begin issuing small-business licenses for retail sales and wholesale production by September.

RELATED COVERAGE | Marijuana in Missouri

To meet that deadline, state officials will open the application process from July 27 to Aug. 10, 2023.

Forms and instructions on how those interested in starting a new dispensary or wholesale facility will be available by June 6.

There will be six licenses issued in each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts, two dispensaries and four for wholesale, via random lottery in October 2023. The Missouri Lottery will conduct the drawing, according to DHSS.

The microbusiness licenses “are designed to allow marginalized or under-represented individuals to participate in the legal marijuana market,” DHSS said.

Dispensaries sell products to consumers, while wholesale facilities cultivate and manufacture marijuana or marijuana-infused products.

Only one submission from an individual or entity is allowed per drawing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo