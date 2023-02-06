Missouri marijuana users spent more than $12 million during first weekend of legal sales

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first weekend of legal Missouri marijuana sales were higher than expected as customers spent more than $12 million dollars on adult use sales.

“Our industry was adamant that we would be ready on day one to deliver for Missourians, but I never would have imagined this type of reception,” Andrew Mullins, Missouri Cannabis Trade Association executive director, stated in a news release. "To have sold more on opening day than Illinois it quite astounding. These opening weekend sales numbers are a testament to what a great program the Missouri Department of Health has run as well as the level of excitement we see from Missourians about cannabis legalization. The best is yet to come.”

The trade group's news release states dispensaries sold more than $5 million worth of cannabis on Friday, the first day for adult recreational use sales in Missouri.

Friday's open day came about suddenly after finalized rules by the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services.

Most of the weekend's total sales figures were driven by adult use buyers, with $8.5 million in sales, according to the news release.

The first day of adult use sales came 87 days after Missouri voters approved marijuana legalization in the state, among the fastest implementation of adult use sales in the country.

