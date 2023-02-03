Missouri rolls out recreational marijuana licenses to KC-area dispensaries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Employees at Fresh Green, From the Earth, Local Cannabis Company and Greenlight dispensaries woke up Friday to learn their businesses had been approved to sell recreational marijuana.

The dispensaries shared with KSHB 41 their licenses were approved Friday after the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Thursday conversion requests would begin to be approved Feb. 3 ahead of the expected Feb. 6 deadline.

Approval means businesses can sell 3 ounces per transaction to consumers 21 years of age or older.

KSHB 41 reporter Daniela Leon was told by Local Cannabis Company while it is legal to possess three ounces at a time, there is no daily limit to transactions as there is in Colorado.

To take advantage of the news of approval, Fresh Green decided to open its Waldo location at 8 a.m. and Lee’s Summit location at 9 a.m.

From the Earth reports all five stores will be open Friday with their comprehensive licenses in tote.

Part of the conversation surrounding the legalization of recreational use is taxes . One customer in North Kansas City shared their receipt with KSHB 41 to show how the taxes break down.

Other area dispensaries can still earn their license as Feb. 3 is just the first date to receive conversion request approval.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

