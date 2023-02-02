Watch Now
State clears way for some Missouri dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana Friday

A cannabis plant that is close to harvest grows in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis facility in Richmond, Va., Thursday, June 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 3:03 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 16:04:43-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Thursday that the Division of Cannabis Regulation within DHSS will begin approving conversion requests on Friday.

After conversion, sales to consumers age 21 and up may begin as soon as comprehensive dispensary facilities are ready to commence operating under their new authority.

The cannabis industry expected to start selling recreational cannabis on Feb. 6.

DHSS told KSHB 41 News on Monday that 97% of medicinal cannabis dispensaries requested to expand their licenses to recreational.

Most dispensaries must still be approved or denied by the DHSS by Feb. 6.

