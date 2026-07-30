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Attorneys representing former Kansas police chief charged in newspaper raid want off the case

Gideon Cody Oct 7.jpeg
Jessica McMaster/KSHB
Former Marion, Kansas, Chief of Police Gideon Cody made his first court appearance on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Marion County, Kansas.
Gideon Cody Oct 7.jpeg
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Attorneys representing a former Kansas police chief charged in connection with the 2023 raid of the Marion County Record want off the case.

Following the raid and subsequent investigation, then-Marion, Kansas, Police Chief Gideon Cody was charged in 2024 with felony interference of a judicial process.

LINK | jury trial in February.

A judge later pushed back the start of the trial to August.

In a letter dated July 29, Cody’s attorneys — Sal Intagliata and Audra Asher of Wichita-based law firm Triad Legal — filed a motion in Marion County District Court to withdraw from the case.

LINK |

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