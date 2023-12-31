Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsInvestigationsMarion

Actions

MARION RAID | Let us know your questions and feedback

Marion County Record Search Warrant.png
Surveillance video provided to KSHB by Marion County Record
Marion County Record Search Warrant.png
Posted at 5:30 PM, Dec 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-31 18:53:48-05

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo