NewsLocal NewsInvestigationsMarion Actions Facebook Tweet Email MARION RAID | Let us know your questions and feedback Prev Next Surveillance video provided to KSHB by Marion County Record By: KSHB 41 News Staff Posted at 5:30 PM, Dec 31, 2023 and last updated 2023-12-31 18:53:48-05 Loading… — Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking News Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters