Colorado Bureau of Investigation to present findings on Marion Raid to special prosecutor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The investigation into the raid on Marion County Record and two homes will soon be sent to a special prosecutor for review, Kansas Bureau of Investigation told the KHSB I-Team Tuesday.

It's KBI's first update on the case in several months.

The KSHB 41 I-Team previously reported KBI had turned over the investigation to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation late last year.

On Monday, the I-Team asked KBI for an update after Eric Meyer, owner of Marion County Record, filed a federal lawsuit against several city and county employees.

Melissa Underwood, spokesperson for KBI, confirmed CBI's involvement for the first time in a statement to KSHB.

"The KBI asked the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the criminal investigation occurring in Marion County, in an effort to ensure impartiality and transparency. This request was made on November 8, 2023. Currently, the CBI’s investigation is nearing completion. Later this month CBI agents will present case facts to the special prosecutors in Kansas who will make charging decisions."

It's not clear who KBI or CBI is looking at. However, Meyer previously told the I-Team two CBI agents spoke with him at the Record and asked several questions about former Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody.

