Judge sets 2026 trial date for former Marion, Kansas, Police Chief Gideon Cody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas District Court Judge ruled Wednesday to move forward with a criminal trial against Gideon Cody, the former police chief in Marion, Kansas, at the heart of a controversial raid of the town’s newspaper.

Judge Ryan W. Rosauer set aside five days for a jury trial starting Feb. 2, 2026.

Cody is charged with one count of felony interference with a judicial proceeding, inducing a witness to withhold or delay information in a felony case.

Cody was at the heart of an illegal raid on Aug. 11, 2023, of the Marion County Record newspaper and its co-publishers, Eric Meyer, and his mother, Joan.

Rosauer presided over a preliminary hearing in the case on Wednesday. Cody was not physically present at the hearing and instead appeared via video conference.

