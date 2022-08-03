Mark Alford wins Republican nomination for Missouri 4th Congressional seat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mark Alford won the Republican nomination for Missouri's 4th Congressional District. He'll face Democrat Jack Truman and Libertarian Randy Langkraehr in the general election in November.

The seat was formally held by Vicky Hartzler.

Hartzler was elected to the seat in 2011 and has held it until she announced a run for Roy Blunt Senate seat in June, 2021.

Blunt is set to retire from the Senate.

The field for the Republican primary was crowded. The field had as many as nine candidates running for the seat. In the end voters chose Alford over the other candidates to claim the nomination.

Two candidates, Sarah Walsh and Ryan Johnson dropped out of the race before the election.

Alford will take on Truman and Langkraehr, who both won their races unopposed.

There was some controversy in this seat as the final map for District 4 was not finalized in late April.

