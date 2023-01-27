Marriott Hotel in downtown Kansas City adds to Chiefs Kingdom skyline

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians may wonder who’s behind one of the most visible parts of Chiefs Kingdom located in downtown Kansas City.

“We’ll be lighting the building as we always do in support of the Chiefs,” said Derek McCann, managing director at Kansas City Marriott Downtown.

Greg Brinkerhoff, director of engineering, also plays a part.

“We light up the downtown,” he said.

For years, the front of the Marriott Downtown has shined and showcased the pride of hometown heroes, teams and causes.

McCann and Brinkerhoff are behind the effort as the Kansas City Chiefs head to the AFC Championship.

“You can’t miss it, right?” McCann said. “It’s right there, it’s just special.”

For years they’ve brought a very tall building to life.

“The best view is right after sunset when it’s still dusk and you get the color — you can still see the sun setting off into the distance,” Brinkerhoff said.

It's sight Chiefs Kingdom loves to see.

“Probably one of the best city skylines, with everything going red with the Chiefs and all that,” a KSHB 41 News viewer said.

McCann says it’s their way to give back to Kansas City.

“We are proud of the hotel proud of the city,” McCann said.

The Marriott Downtown says it's making big changes catering to sports fans, including a 30-foot video wall all ahead of the draft this spring.

