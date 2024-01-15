Martin Luther King III reflects on father's legacy during visit to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three days before the nation recognized his father for his contributions to the Civil Rights Movement, Martin Luther King III visited Kansas City, Missouri.

KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes caught up with Martin Luther King Jr.'s son after the 2024 Chancellor’s Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Luncheon.

The two discussed King's legacy as well as his famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

King III said that while progress has been made, there's still work to be done to accomplish his father's dream.

"Individuals have achieved incredible things," King III said. " Corporate America has made significant strides since the 60s. We're not where we need to be. The big challenge is, the masses of people of color — Black, Latino, Hispanic, Native Americans — and then, of course, the categories of poor Whites are huge."

Moreover, King III said for equality to improve, people must unite rather than divide.

"That doesn't mean that we have to agree on everything," he said. "Dad taught us, and mom, how to disagree without being disagreeable. We have lost civility in the political space; we see this every day."

You can watch the full interview below:

KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes sits down with Martin Luther King III

—

