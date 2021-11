KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Valley School Board voted Monday night to make masks optional for high school students, students in the district's 18-21 and CAPS programs.

The change in the district's mask mandate will begin Monday, Nov. 29, the day students return from Thanksgiving break.

The board voted 6-1 to amend the mandate.

Students in grades K-8 will still be required to wear masks in their schools.