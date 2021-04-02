Mass vaccination event planned for Arrowhead later this month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The state of Missouri will hold another mass vaccination event at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium later this month.

According to the state's Vaccine Navigator site, the state will hold an event April 29 and 30.

Hours are 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. both days.

You must register through the state's Vaccine Navigator.

Once registered, you will emailed scheduling links as events open up in your area.

Last month, the state vaccinated about 8,000 people in a similar two-day event at Arrowhead Stadium.

