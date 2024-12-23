Master gardener from De Soto chosen to help decorate White House for holidays

DE SOTO, Kan. — Wendy Clay, a local master gardener from De Soto, Kansas, is bringing her expertise to the White House this holiday season.

Her design talents are on display for the whole country to see.

"A Season of Peace and Light" was the White House's 2024 holiday design theme, and Clay helped create that feeling at the White House.

"That's something I really wanted to do and I kind of set my sights on that goal," Clay said.

Achieving a lifelong dream, Clay was chosen to help showcase her skills.

"When it said 'congratulations' on the email, I was ecstatic I finally made it," she said. "This was my third application and a 16-year-old dream, and I was finally going to the White House."

Clay was chosen due to her resume of expertise, which reflected 5,000 hours of master gardening through K-State. She described it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"We paid our own way, and I think that’s important for taxpayers to know," she said. "We paid our own airfare, but we did get a great break on our hotel stay."

Alongside 300 other volunteers, they created and constructed great holiday landscapes, filling the corners and tall ceilings of the White House and were left with unforgettable memories.

"I was just so honored because I'm representing not just my community, the master gardeners, the state of Kansas, but America," she said. "I'm decorating the people's house for the people."

Charged with perfecting the Grand Foyer, they decorated six large trees, among many other projects.

"Not just a few bobbles and balls, these are white house style, over the top, you can't see the tree through all of the ornaments, style," she said.

She said they constructed 1,000 paper doves through a lengthy process.

"The slightest breeze makes them flutter and it's just beautiful," she said.

She said as they did it, it was the feeling of working together that fostered a sense of peace and understanding.

"Not once during our days of work did I know if who I was working alongside were Republican or Democrat," she said. "We were just there working in unity for the good of the goal, and that was a beautiful thing. In such a divided time, we were all there in unity."

There are 83 Christmas trees throughout the White House, approximately 9,810 feet of ribbon, over 28,125 ornaments, and over 2,200 doves were used this year to decorate the White House. Over 165,075 holiday lights decorate the trees, garlands, wreaths, and displays created.

Clay's design tips include layering.

She said adding in many layers to any design is important, with textures, shapes and different pieces.

Clay said it doesn't have to be expensive.

By finding things outside or adding in family heirloom pieces, Clay says a planned-out design will come together.

"I love the end result; I love the oohs and awes," she said.

