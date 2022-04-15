MAYA: The Great Jaguar Rises Exhibition opening date at Union Station delayed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with Union Station announced Friday the start of MAYA: The Great Jaguar Rises Exhibition has been delayed.

The exhibition was set to begin May 13 and run through Oct. 25.

Officials cited "unexpected circumstances beyond their control" as reasoning for the delay.

“We’ve received surprising and disappointing news from Museums Partner — creators and producers of the much anticipated MAYA Exhibition,” George Guastello, Union Station president and CEO, said in a news release. “Specifically, Museums Partner learned the Government of Guatemala has not yet executed the required shipping documentation to release the original artifacts featured in this important presentation of Maya history, culture and contributions."

Anyone who purchased tickets to the exhibition for its original dates is being contacted to reschedule or receive a full refund.

Union Station plans to announce a new opening date within the next few weeks.