Mayor, community members participate in Troost Equity Walk

Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri
KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is joining community members this morning for the Troost Equity Walk.

The 10-mile walk started at 6 a.m. and is going from 15th and Troost to 95th and Troost.

It's designed as a way to engage with community members and assess ongoing development and work along the Troost corridor.

Mayor Lucas posted on social media about the walk early this morning.

