Mayor, community members participate in Troost Equity Walk

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is joining community members this morning for the Troost Equity Walk.
The 10-mile walk started at 6 a.m. and is going from 15th and Troost to 95th and Troost.
It's designed as a way to engage with community members and assess ongoing development and work along the Troost corridor.
Mayor Lucas posted on social media about the walk early this morning.
Starting early today to walk Troost Ave. from end to end with Brandon Calloway of KC GIFT and others. Much is said of it as a divide, but spending time with the community that lives and thrives on Troost today—the local businesses; residents; services; and spaces for opportunity.— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) August 15, 2025