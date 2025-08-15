Mayor, community members participate in Troost Equity Walk

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is joining community members this morning for the Troost Equity Walk.

The 10-mile walk started at 6 a.m. and is going from 15th and Troost to 95th and Troost.

It's designed as a way to engage with community members and assess ongoing development and work along the Troost corridor.

Mayor Lucas posted on social media about the walk early this morning.