Mayor Lucas endorses Melesa Johnson for Jackson County Prosecutor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has announced his endorsement of Melesa Johnson for Jackson County Prosecutor.

In a statement, Mayor Lucas said, "Melesa understands you have to be smart on crime to be tough on crime. No one is better suited to bring police, our communities, and prosecutors together to get offenders off our streets and build safer neighborhoods."

Johnson joined the Lucas administration in 2021 as the Director of Public Safety, focusing on collaborative violence prevention and programmatic efforts.

She created Partners for Peace, a city-wide violence intervention strategy involving KCPD, Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, Jackson County COMBAT, and other community-based organizations.

She is one of three people running for Jackson County Prosecutor in the Democratic Primary August 6th.

Her opponents are John Gromowsky and Stephanie M. Burton.