Mayor Lucas says Kansas City will not partner with Jackson County on detention center

Posted at 7:19 AM, Sep 07, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas says Kansas City will build a detention center without partnering with Jackson County.

Mayor Lucas sent the note in a letter via tweet early this morning.

The Mayor says a detention center that meets the needs of public safety, detainees, and provides justice for victims is a priority for Kansas City government, but the city won't partner with the county for several reasons.

First, Mayor Lucas says the city cannot accept the undetermined financial liability that the county requires.

Second, he says the city cannot accept the counties accelerated timeline, and third he cites the ongoing disagreements on what a joint facility will look like.

The city and county have previously discussed partnering for a joint facility.

Mayor Lucas added that he will recommend a group of city council members will have a plan on needs and asks of the public by January 2024.

