Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mayor Quinton Lucas, 2 councilmembers propose historic housing investment on Kansas City's east side

Parade Park Homes renderings
City of Kansas City
Parade Park Homes renderings
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas, along with Councilmembers Melissa Robinson and Melissa Patterson-Hazley, proposed the largest housing investment ever on the city's east side.

The trio unveiled the ordinance at Thursday's city council meeting.

A $300 million redevelopment plan would remake the historic Parade Park Homes, located near the 18th and Vine District.

Parade Park Homes renderings

The plan includes 1,100 affordable homes, according to a news release from the mayor's office.

"Parade Park Homes stands as a crown jewel of Kansas City's East Side and an important part of our city's Black heritage," Mayor Lucas stated in the news release. "This historic investment ensures Parade Park will continue as a vital housing development that welcomes Kansas Citians of all ages while preserving its cultural significance for generations to come."

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson reported on problems at the development in October 2024.


Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone