Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Meat processing plant could bring 1,300 jobs to Missouri

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
David Zalubowski/AP
A shopper surveys the overflowing selection of packaged meat in a grocery early Monday, April 27, 2020, in southeast Denver. With closures in meat processing plants across the country because of the spread of the new coronavirus among workers, food analysts are forecasting shortages of beef, pork and poultry on the shelves of the country's supermarkets in the days ahead. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Grocery stores dealing with disruption of meat supply
Posted at 3:56 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 16:56:25-05

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Wisconsin-based company plans to build a meat processing plant in eastern Missouri next year that could bring 1,300 jobs to the region, officials announced Tuesday.

American Foods Group, which has factories in seven other states, would build the plant between Wright City and Foristell in Warren County if a final agreement can be approved.

The plant, which will process only beef, could generate $1 billion in economic impact, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Warren County economic development director Steve Etcher said the company is in the design stage for the factory.

Gov. Mike Parson, who raises cattle in Polk County, said American Foods would potentially invest $450 million in the region west of St. Louis.

"The process will take some time, but we feel very good about what we have seen in Warren County, Missouri," said AFG Executive Vice President Jim Rathke.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage